Get creative call to Derbyshire villagers in run-up to flower pot festival

Palterton Flower Pot Festival returns in July to showcase the artistic talents of residents and schoolchildren.

The zany celebration will invite people to explore their neighbourhood to see the spectacular displays in gardens, streets, the school and countryside surrounding the hamlet.

Colourful flower pot characters will be on show from July 12 to 25, 2021.

A trail handbook will guide people to the locations where they can see the creations and will be available to download from www.bolsover.gov.ukwebsite.

The first flower pot festival was so successful that it has sparked a follow-up. This year's event is organised by Bolsover District Council and Palterton Residents Association, supported by Scarcliffe Parish Council.

Councillor David Downes, the borough council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Last year’s festival was a huge success and the attention to detail people put into their creations was amazing. We want local residents to get involved again, use their imagination and really bring the village to life.

“Staging events like this form part of our commitment in helping parish councils and local community groups.”

For more information contact Sarah Chambers on 01246 242364 or email [email protected] or complete the online form to register for

the event at https://selfservice.bolsover.gov.uk/service/Flower_Pot_Festival