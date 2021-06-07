Families hit the heights of adventure on Derbyshire town's new sky trail
Adventurous daredevils can hit the dizzy heights on a new family attraction that has opened in a Derbyshire town.
The 10-metre high outdoor Sky Adventure Trail at West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton challenges adults and children to navigate two levels of rope, bridge and beam course. There’s even a ‘dare you walk the plank?’ feature.
Children from five years old or one metre high accompanied by an adult (of the same household) or from 1.2metre unaccompanied will be able to use the course.
Anyone who has booked a sky trail adventure between August 1 and 31, 2021, will be entered into a free draw where the prize is free annual membership of the sky trail for one adult and one junior, worth in excess of £140. The more sessions you book the more opportunity you will have of winning this fantastic prize! Winners will be picked on September 1 and will be able to enjoy a full year's free access. So what are you waiting for?
Book now at www.leisurecentre.com/campaigns/sky-trail
Leisure centres in Erewash have attracted more than 30,000 people to activities such as swimming, fitness gym and group exercise classes since reopening their doors after lockdown.
More than 1,600 children have also returned to swimming lessons.
The centres have already sold more than 700 memberships since reopening on April 12 to help people re-engage in physical activity and improve their mental health and general wellbeing.
Councillor Paul McGuinness, lead member for health and wellbeing on Erewash Borough Council, said: “The reopening of leisure centres again is great news for local people, who I know have missed the chance to use the running machines, lift weights and swim during the third lockdown.”
Glen Hall, managing director for Parkwood Leisure said ‘We are committed to providing the best possible experience to our customers and we are so glad to see so many people enjoying our centres again."
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.