Families hit the heights of adventure on Derbyshire town's new sky trail

Face your fear of heights on Long Eaton's new Sky Adventure Trail.

The 10-metre high outdoor Sky Adventure Trail at West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton challenges adults and children to navigate two levels of rope, bridge and beam course. There’s even a ‘dare you walk the plank?’ feature.

Children from five years old or one metre high accompanied by an adult (of the same household) or from 1.2metre unaccompanied will be able to use the course.

Anyone who has booked a sky trail adventure between August 1 and 31, 2021, will be entered into a free draw where the prize is free annual membership of the sky trail for one adult and one junior, worth in excess of £140. The more sessions you book the more opportunity you will have of winning this fantastic prize! Winners will be picked on September 1 and will be able to enjoy a full year's free access. So what are you waiting for?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Book now at www.leisurecentre.com/campaigns/sky-trail

Leisure centres in Erewash have attracted more than 30,000 people to activities such as swimming, fitness gym and group exercise classes since reopening their doors after lockdown.

More than 1,600 children have also returned to swimming lessons.

The centres have already sold more than 700 memberships since reopening on April 12 to help people re-engage in physical activity and improve their mental health and general wellbeing.

Councillor Paul McGuinness, lead member for health and wellbeing on Erewash Borough Council, said: “The reopening of leisure centres again is great news for local people, who I know have missed the chance to use the running machines, lift weights and swim during the third lockdown.”

Glen Hall, managing director for Parkwood Leisure said ‘We are committed to providing the best possible experience to our customers and we are so glad to see so many people enjoying our centres again."