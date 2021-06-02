There are plenty of places to enjoy within an hour's drive of Chesterfield.

Staycation Derbyshire: 10 quirky and fun day trips less than an hour's drive from Chesterfield

Summer has well and truly arrived in Derbyshire – and there is beautiful countryside and exciting things to do this half term that are right on our doorstep.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:12 pm

Here are some of the quirky, interesting and unusual things you can do and see, all within an hour’s drive of Chesterfield.

1. Gulliver's Kingdom

Gulliver's Kingdom reopened on April 12th - so why not head along and enjoy the log flume and drop tower rides? Or you can take the chair lift or have fun in Dino Falls. Visit https://www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/

2. Willow Tree Family Farm

At the family farm near Shirebrook you can meet a pygmy goat, a skunk and the new alpaca arrivals.

3. Chatsworth gardens

Chatsworth's beautiful gardens reopened to the public on April 12th. Its 105 acres includes historic and modern waterworks and sculptures, and a Victorian rock garden.

4. Derwent Valley

Enjoy a walk along the Cromford Canal or try pond dipping at Cromford Mills on a visit to the World Heritage site.

