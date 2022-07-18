Free things for children to do in Derbyshire among top 10 summer holiday attractions for under £10

Not everyone can afford to go away or maybe some families are still wary of joining the hordes of holidaymakers boarding planes for foreign lands.
if the pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that we have a wealth of lovely attractions on our doorstep.
Here are the places in Derbyshire to keep your children entertained this summer holiday.
1. Barlborough
Children can have fun with nature during six days of free workshops, provided by Nature Explorers, at Barlborough Country Park. Go on a bug hunt, make leaf clay, create potions or a fairy house. Places must be booked in advance through https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/nature-explorers-derbyshire-31102535317.
Photo: Nature Explorers
2. Cromford
Enjoy a new attraction at Cromford Mills on July 23 at 5pm. Listen to the Story Spnners telling tales about the favourite mill animals and characters, then meet Sir Richard Arkwright himself in his impressive First Mill. Free for children, £6 per adult.
Photo: Cromford Mills
3. Chesterfield
Take part in an hour-long Taiko drumming session at Monkey Park, Chester Street, Chesterfield, on August 3, 17, 31 and September 14 at 7pm. Admission £5 per person. Call 01246 235815 or visit www.monkeypark.org.uk/whats-on
Photo: Bear's Rhythm Ways
4. Derby
Dress up your little stars in their favourite costumes and take them to a superheroes picnic at Chaddesden Park on July 27 and at Darley Park on July 28, both at 11am. There will be prizes for the best costumes. Admission free.
Photo: Submitted