Bakewell named as the top dog friendly holiday and staycation destination in UK

According to a study by Pitchup, Bakewell is the best place in the whole of the United Kingdom to take your pet pooch on holiday. It wasn’t the only place in Derbyshire to feature on their list – Buxton also cracked the top ten, landing at sixth place.

The study looked at three different criteria to determine which the best dog friendly holiday spot was. They looked at the quality of dog friendly food spots and campsites, as well as the percentage of hotels in the area that allowed dogs on their premises. Using these criteria, they were able to give each holiday destination a weighted total score.

How did Bakewell and Buxton do?

Do you take your dog with you when you go away for the summer? If so, Bakewell is the place for you.

Bakewell came out on top with a total score of 27.2. It scored particularly highly in the dog friendly food spots category, landing a perfect ten out of ten. Due to this, according to Pitchup’s study, Bakewell can also be named as the best location in the UK for dog friendly cafes and restaurants.

Meanwhile, it achieved a score of 8.6 in the dog friendly campsites and percentage of dog friendly hotels categories. Padstow, Skegness and Weymouth scored better in the dog friendly campsites category, while only Aberystwyth and Bamburgh achieved a higher score in terms of the percent of dog friendly hotels criterion.

Meanwhile, Buxton achieved a very strong score in the dog friendly food spots category with 8.6. However, it was let down somewhat by only scoring 6.1 and 5.0 in the campsites and percentage of dog friendly hotels categories, respectively. Therefore, when added together, Buxton had a weighted total of 19.7.

Which other places in the UK made the list?

Padstow in Cornwall came in at second, though it was very far removed from Bakewell’s score. In at third was Sidmouth in Devon, closely followed by Ballycastle and the Lake District’s Keswick.