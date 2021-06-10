Free entry for Scouts at Derbyshire archaeological sites

Morgause Lomas, team lead Derbyshire Scout Archaeology, at Arbor Low.

The uniformed organisation has partnered with some of Derbyshire’s leading archaeological sites to offer free admission to Scouts throughout the season.

Budding archaeologists will learn about excavations and the creation of Stone Age tools in some of the county’s key locations such as Arbor Low and Creswell Crags.

The Derbyshire Archaeological Adventures initiative coincides with launch of a new badge for members of the Scouting organisation, aged six to 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team lead Morgause Lomas founded the Derbyshire Archaeology Badge. Morgause said: “We hope the badge and our big summer project will help to inspire a new generation of archaeologists within Derbyshire as well as using archaeology to address greater issues within our modern world.”