Food, drink, crafts at artisan market in Derbyshire town

Dronfield’s famous Hall Barn will host the event on July 10, 2022, in its medieval gallery and beautiful grounds on High Street with the market spreading to the Peel Centre just across the road.
There will be activities to keep children entertained.
Parking is available at the town’s Civic Centre (S18 1PD) or at Sainsburys which is off Wreakes Lane (S18 1NW).
Pop-up markets will be held in the barn’s gardens on Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, from 10am to 3pm.
For more details, go to www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/events.
