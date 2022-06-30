Food, drink, crafts at artisan market in Derbyshire town

An artisan and producers’ market will be held in Dronfield where customers can snap up locally and regionally produced food, drink and craft items.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 5:30 am
An artisan and producers market will be held at Dronfield's Hall Barn and the Peel Centre on July 10, 2022.
An artisan and producers market will be held at Dronfield's Hall Barn and the Peel Centre on July 10, 2022.

Dronfield’s famous Hall Barn will host the event on July 10, 2022, in its medieval gallery and beautiful grounds on High Street with the market spreading to the Peel Centre just across the road.

There will be activities to keep children entertained.

Parking is available at the town’s Civic Centre (S18 1PD) or at Sainsburys which is off Wreakes Lane (S18 1NW).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

READ THIS: André Rieu announces live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham - here's how to get tickets

Pop-up markets will be held in the barn’s gardens on Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, from 10am to 3pm.

For more details, go to www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/events.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber on www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

FoodDerbyshireParking