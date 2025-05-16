Fleet of 50+ classic Rolls-Royce cars go on show in unique Wings and Wheels event in Derby
The vehicles will be on show in The Market Place, Iron Gate and Cathedral Green in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter on Saturday, May 17. They will include iconic Silver Ghosts, a 1939 Rolls-Royce Wraith – which was used by dignitaries like Winston Churchill – and a Rolls-Royce Phantom which was delivered to the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1926.
Making a special appearance on the day, will be a 1970s Rolls-Royce Shadow – which the owner says has never been cleaned but is mechanically perfect!
Paul Hurst, the owner of The Old Bell Hotel, has been working with The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club to bring the Wings and Wheels event to life. He said: “Wings and Wheels is a first for Derby and I am extremely excited to be working with partners to showcase these vehicles in our city. Special thanks must go to The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club who have agreed to bring along their treasured vehicles and park them in the historical heart of our city. This event is going to be a sight to behold.”
As well as the display of vehicles, which will also include a Phantom used by actress Gracie Fields, and English playwright and composer, Noel Coward, anexhibition of artefacts will be showcased in The Old Bell Hotel. Old photographs, specially created videos, and heritage items will be on display.
Mike Wild, secretary of the East Midlands Section Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club said: “The Wings and Wheels event is going to be fantastic. We have many ‘star’ cars to show people including a 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom fitted with a Spitfire Merlin engine and a 1933 Phantom II originally owned by Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhi – the Maharaja Jam Saheb."
It is believed that hundreds of Rolls-Royce enthusiasts from across the UK and Europe will attend the event, which will showcase cars from 1910 through to modern electric Rolls-Royce cars.