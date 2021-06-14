Festival of Light is celebrated in exhibition of photos and lanterns at Erewash Museum
A new exhibition celebrating 15 years of the Erewash Festival of Light will include photos of families enjoying community events and a collection of lanterns.
The display at Erewash Museum in Ilkeston launches on Saturday, June 19, when the opening day will feature theatre sessions run by Live and Local, plus creative workshops.
Photographs will show families at Diwali, the Christmas Lights switch-on in Ilkeston and Long Eaton, Chinese New Year, Winter Solstice and the annual civic bonfire and fireworks display at West Park, Long Eaton.
Festival of Lights artists Avago Crafts will unveil their new lantern which will take centre stage, surrounded by lanterns from past events including Year of the Ox, which represents strength.
Val Clare, lead member for community engagement on Erewash Borough Council, said: “This new Festival of Light exhibition promises a fascinating look at past events which have been enjoyed by thousands of visitors in Erewash over the years. Hopefully we can welcome back the festival this year for everyone to participate in and enjoy once again.”
The Festival of Light exhibition runs until July 31, 2021.
Erewash Museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 10am to 3pm with admission by advance bookings only. Covid-19 safety measures are in place. Contact Erewash Museum on 0115 907 1141 or email [email protected]
