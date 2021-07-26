Families invited to enjoy a summer of fun at Drayton Manor theme park

Until August 31, visitors will be able to experience Drayton Manor Park’s most-loved rides and attractions, as well as some new additions for its 2021 ‘summer of fun’.

Thomas fans will be delighted to see the return of the park’s live shows and entertainment, with performances from the Fat Controller and his sidekicks on the Thomas Land Balcony.

Also making a comeback at the park near Tamworth, Staffordshire, are street entertainers and Rory the Lion and his friends, with opportunities for guests to meet and greet the characters.

The summer of fun also includes a new 4D cinema show, Bubbling Boilers, offering a fully immersive viewing experience for theme park fans, with 4D special effects including bubbles, water, bouncing chairs and wind.

As well as the new additions, families will be able to enjoy the park’s 100-plus rides and attractions, including Europe’s only Thomas Land, which is home to 25 tot-friendly rides including a number of mini coasters.

Older theme park lovers can get their fix on the park’s white-knuckle rides, including Pandemonium and Shockwave, which has been given a fresh new look for 2021.

Animal lovers will also be able to explore the park’s 15-acre zoo, with three new enclosures for 2021 including an African Aviary, a state-of-the-art radiated tortoise enclosure and a new and improved home for the zoo’s meerkats.

To find out more, or to book tickets, visit draytonmanor.co.uk/summer-of-fun