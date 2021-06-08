The popular park says it is about “ creating enhanced habitats for some of its much-loved residents, as well as an exciting and immersive experience for visitors”.

Staff at the park’s 15-acre conservation zoo spent the winter months undertaking work on three different animal enclosures, with new-look homes unveiled for the zoo’s meerkats, radiated tortoises and African birds.

In the Reptile House, a new enclosure has been introduced for the zoo’s five radiated tortoises – a critically engaged species rescued from the illegal wildlife trade in Madagascar.

The new enclosure features rocks and soil similar to that found in Southern Madagascar, as well as native Malagasy plants to make the tortoises feel at home.

Increased space in the new and improved meerkat enclosure has been filled with a deep sandy substrate and additional burrows to accommodate the meerkats’ digging behaviour, alongside a new large rock pile seating area and basking lamp, as well as increased viewing panels for visitors.

The final edition is an all-new African aviary, to showcase colourful birds and wildflowers from Southern and Eastern Africa.

Native surroundings

Chris Mitchell, head of zoo operations at the park, near Tamworth, Staffordshire, said: “We have gone to great efforts to ensure we replicate our animals’ native surroundings and are proud to support the Turtle Survival Alliance which works tirelessly to save Radiated tortoises and other species around the world.

“We have paid careful attention to the needs of our animals, while ensuring we offer our guests the best visitor experience possible by creating better viewing and seating areas and opportunities to learn about the animals.

“We are committed to continually improving our guest zoo experience and hope to develop more exciting animal habitats in the future.”

Radiated tortoises at Drayton Manor Zoo.

Drayton Manor’s 15-acre zoo is home to more than 500 animals from around the world, including a number of critically endangered species, while the park is home to some 100 rides and attractions, including white-knuckle rides Maelstrom and Shockwave, as well as Thomas Land, which is home to 25 Thomas the Tank Engine-themed, tot-friendly rides.

One of the new enclosures.