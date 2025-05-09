Take part in a heritage planting experience followed by afternoon tea at Dobbies, Barlborough Links in the same week as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

A hands-on planting experience and afternoon tea will be held at a north Derbyshire garden centre to coincide with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Attendees at the event in Dobbies at Barlborough Links On May 20 and May 24, 2025, will create their very own bespoke planted container after a planting demonstration and question and answer session. The afternoon tea will consist of sweet and savoury food including scones and unlimited refills of tea and coffee.

Claire Bishop, Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer and chair of assessors at the RHS Chelsea Garden Show, said: “We are excited to be celebrating 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow by bringing this new event to our Chesterfield store. Our planting and afternoon tea events have been really popular with our customers, and it’s been fantastic to have one that celebrates RHS Chelsea Flower Show. I’ve loved selecting the plants and hope those attending enjoy creating their own seasonal containers that they can take home and enjoy.”

Tickets for the Heritage Planting and Afternoon Tea experience at the Chesterfield store are £45 per person. For more information and to book on Dobbies’ events, visit www.dobbies.com/events.