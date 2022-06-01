Discover history of landmarks along Cromford Canal on narrowboat trip

Find out about the restoration of Aqueduct Cottage that overlooks Cromford Canal (photo: Friends of Aqueduct Cottage)

A three-hour guided tour of Leawood Pump House, Wigwell Aqueduct, The Nightingale Arm and Aqueduct Cottage will be held on the afternoons of June 12, July 3, August 7 and August 29 2022, leaving Cromford Wharf at 2pm.

The Birdswood narrowboat will make a trip up to the moorings at the Leawood Pumphouse. There passengers will disembark with one of the experienced guides, for a short walk taking in the sites mentioned above.

At each location, the guide will explain the history and significance of the structures and answer questions.

During the return trip on Birdswood, the guide will invite small groups for a tour of the traditional boatman’s cabin.

The trip includes a complimentary tea or coffee at the Wharf Shed.

Organised by the Friends of Cromford Canal, the trip costs £20 for adults, £18 concessions, £10 for children. The trip is not recommended for young children.

Narrowboat trips along the canal enable passengers to get up close to wildlife and take in picturesque scenery.

Passengers on Birdswood are helping the Friends group to conserve and restore the canal. The narrowboat makes makes scheduled trips throughout the year and can be chartered for private functions.

For more information and to book, go to www.birdswood.org