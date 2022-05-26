A-Z of things to do in Derbyshire: 26 must-see places to visit this summer

If you’re looking for something to do over the long, hot summer days this year, here’s an alphabetical list of activities to embark on and places to visit in Derbyshire.
1. A: Ashbourne Heights Holiday Park
With a park for the kids and plenty of relaxing amenities for the adults, this is somewhere you can bring the whole family for a relaxing and fun time.
Photo: -
2. B: Bakewell
Bakewell is beautiful all year round, but it might just be at its most stunning in summer. With gorgeous natural views alongside some fantastic pubs, cafes and restaurants, Bakewell never fails to disappoint.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. C: Chesterfield FC
The football season might be coming to a close, but you can still join Chesterfield over the summer for their run of pre-season fixtures. Plus, several events will be taking place during the holidays at the Technique Stadium for everyone to enjoy.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. D: Derwent Valley
Derwent Valley provides a mammoth 55 mile walk for anyone brave enough to take it on - bring plenty of water! If you're an inexperienced walker, this may seem daunting, but the beautiful views make it all worth it in the end.
Photo: -