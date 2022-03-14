Dinosaur day and yarn bombing weekend on track for Crich Tramway Village
A dinosaur day and a weekend dedicated to yarn bombing will be the new attractions at Crich Tramway Village this season.
Children and their grown-ups can meet the dinosaurs, walk the dinosaur trail and learn ranger skills on July 16, 2022.
How about letting loose your creative talents by yarn bombing on July 23 and 24? You will be contributing towards a trail which will be on display until August 7.
Popular favourites returning this year include Memories of the 1940s, Great British Seaside, Classic Motorcycle Day, Teddy Bears Picnic and Steampunk Weekend.
Tram Day on September 17 will feature many of the operational trams running and offers visitors the chance for a return trip into the beautiful Derbyshire countryside.
A refurbished tram, Newcastle 102, is among those that will be launched tthroughout the season.
All facilities at Crich Tramway Village are now reopened, following a difficult couple of years caused by the Covid pandemic restrictions.
Engineering manager Graeme Wigglesworth said: “The Workshop and Facilities Teams have worked tirelessly over the winter on the maintenance and refurbishment of the trams, track, overhead line and general infrastructure.”
For further details or to book tickets visit the website www.tramway.co.uk
