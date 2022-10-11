Derbyshire shop hosts horror artist who designed The Evil Dead and The Return of the Living Dead video covers

Graham Humphreys, horror artist, will be visiting Alfreton's Straight To Video - 80s Video Shop on October 16, 2022 (photo: John Ford)

Graham’s artwork featured on the covers of The Evil Dead, A Nightmare on Elm Street 1 and 2, The Return of the Living Dead and countless others.

He will be at the Straight to Video – 80s Video Shop in Alfreton on Sunday, October 16, where he will sell prints of his most famous works, sign autographs and pose for photos.

Rob Lane, who co-owns the business with Chris Annable, said: “We are thrilled to have Graham come and visit our shop. When I think of renting video tapes in the 80s, particularly horror films, it was always Graham’s artwork that jumped from the shelves and screamed ‘Rent Me’! His talent for capturing what lay in wait on that video cassette is legendary!”

Lots of other Halloween surprises await visitors on October 16. The event is kid friendly so Rob and Chris would love to see families in their Halloween costumes a couple of weeks early, with prizes for the best.

The Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop, is located at 11 King Street, Alfreton DE55 7RF.