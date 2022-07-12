Star Wars film actor - who played Darth Vader - will attend launch of new VHS video experience shop in Derbyshire town

Special guest Spencer Wilding, who played Darth Vader in the hit Star Wars film Rogue 1, will sign autographs and pose for selfies at the grand opening of the Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop in King Street, Alfreton, on July 23, 2022.

Chris Annable and Rob Lane have set up the new enterprise which they describe as part museum, part movie gift shop in which they have revived the 80s experience of looking through racks of video tapes.

Rob, 47, who lives in Loscoe and presents the Straight To Video Podcast from which the shop takes its name, said: “We want to give people that experience of looking for a film, transport them back to a time they perhaps didn’t realise they missed and to share it with their children who only know things like YouTube and Netflix.

Spencer Wilding will launch the new Straight To Video shop in Alfreton (photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

“The films are on the shelves just to be browsed – they are not for rent. We have most of the classic sections covered – horror, action, sci-fi and comedy. We even have an old school WWF Wrestling section too!

"Pretty much all the videos are from my own collection. They’re all the old style Ex Rental Big Box tapes which you used to get when renting a video.

"We’ve already received a bunch of kind donations and will gladly take more if they’re just heading to the bin or gathering dust in people’s lofts.”

The pals have brought in arcade machines, movie posters and even a wall of high school lockers which they invite guests to sign or scribble a message or memory.

Rob Lane, left, and Chris Annable, will launch Straight To Video in Alfreton on July 23.

Rob said: "The shop has some exclusive merchandise available to buy including T-shirts, mugs, tote bags, VHS notepads and badges."

Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop is located above Chris’s business GluPro Sports, which he launched a year ago. Chris, 46, who lives in South Normanton, used to work in his local Blockbuster video store.

Rob, who left his printing job of more than 20 years during lockdown, juggles his time between bands, gigs and his pop culture mini figure frames business Arcade Frames.

The shop will be open on Saturday, July 23, from 10am to 4pm. Admission will be free but there will be a charge for Spencer Wilding’s autographs/selfies. Following its launch, Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop will open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.