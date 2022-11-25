Derbyshire Dales council announces return of New Year community fun runs to Matlock, Bakewell, Wirksworth and Ashbourne

Derbyshire Dales District Council's sports development team have announced a rerun of the accessible community fitness events which proved a great success the first time around in early 2022.

The fun starts in Hall Leys Park on Saturday, January 21, then moves on to Wirksworth’s National Stone Centre on February 11, Bakewell Recreation Ground on March 11, before crossing the finish line at Ashbourne Recreation Ground on April 5.

Becky Cummins, a community development manager for the council, said: “Exercise doesn’t have to be boring - and what better than to start 2023 by getting out into some of the Derbyshire Dales’ beautiful parks and green spaces.

The events are a fantastic opportunity to get some fresh air and fun for all the family.

“These 3K events were really popular last year and this is another opportunity for all ages and abilities to get outside and get active with family and friends.”

The organisers are stressing the simple benefits of an active lifestyle, for both physical and mental health. Participants can walk, jog or steer their wheelchairs around the course at their own pace, and everyone who completes it will receive a medal.

The three Saturday events all start at 10am, while the Ashbourne leg – on a Wednesday during the school holidays – begins at 9.30am.

The entry fee is £3, or £10 per family, and money raised will help towards the upkeep of the council’s parks.

For more information and registration, go to www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/funrun.