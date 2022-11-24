The National Stone Centre (NSC) in Wirksworth has revealed the first look at its plans for a new £6.5million visitor centre which it hopes will become a major tourism attraction celebrating Derbyshire’s unique geology and the history of its quarrying industries.

Last year the museum merged with the Institute of Quarrying (IQ), a worldwide professional body for the construction materials sector, as part of a shared plan to develop the site as an international destination.

Working with the Wirksworth design practice Babenko Associates, the partners have now submitted plans to Derbyshire Dales District Council for a stunning new cantilevered structure inspired by the hillside rock formations which surround it.

IQ chief executive James Thorne said: “In 2021 the value of tourism to the Peak District and Derbyshire’s economy was estimated at £1.96 billion. A reimagined and reinvigorated National Stone Centre will bring new visitors, as well as providing a focal point for engaging the public, schools and colleges in the science, history, present and future of the quarrying and mineral products industry.

“We are delighted to have reached this point in the project, which makes everything feel so much more real. This planning application is the end result of over a year’s consultation and engagement with all of our stakeholders. We have listened and learned, taking on board feedback that has helped shape our application.”

