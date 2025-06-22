More than 30 groups will display dance styles from around the world at an annual event in Bakewell.

The 21st Day of Dance will take place on June 28, 2025 from 11am until 4.30pm. Performances will take place in six outdoor venues – the Tourist Information Centre, Riverside Gardens, Bath Gardens, Water Lane, Granby Croft and The Crescent.

Thousands of visitors from around the country are expected to flock to Bakewell to enjoy the dancing, colourful costumes and lively atmosphere. There will be dance demonstrations and people will be invited to join in.

Visiting troupes will include Ardantzeta Dantza Taldea from Pamplona in Spain who will perform in Bakewell as part of their UK tour. A group of Latvian dancers, known as Galophop, will make their return to the festival after their Bakewell debut in 2016.

On Broadway will be bringing lively upbeat dances from Hollywood shows; Well Heeled will display a more traditional style from the Appalachian Mountains and the very colourful Indian Beats will perform Classical and Indian Folk dances. The exuberant Jose Oliva is back with his Feel it and Dance group who are performing a selection of Latin dances including, Salsa, Bachata and Merengue.

The Belrobics and Ballroom will be on offer along with a taste of Salsa in a circle from the Rueda Academy. Rock and Roll will be provided by the fun loving Hopfrogs Dance School. Old favourites such as Black Pig Border Morris are performing and Timberline Steve who has drawn in the crowds for years comes with his precision line dancing group.

To add to the colour of the whole day, traditional British dances will be well represented with plenty of Morris and clog dancing. Back again are Sheffield Steel Rappers, a young female team who will impress you with their acrobatic style and precision footwork.

Matlock adult ballet group The Silver Swans and adult tap dancing group Derby Tappers and are making a welcome return after their first very successful visit last year.

Well Heeled Appalachian Dancers will host the Day of Dance which has been described as the best event ever held in the town.

The Day of Dance heralds the start of Bakewell Carnival Week, there is a monthly Farmers Market and well dressings on show.

Bakewell Day of Dance is very much a community event involving local groups and interests. There will be opportunities to join in and learn a few basics of the individual dances or you can just relax and enjoy the performances.

Three workshops offering tuition in French dances, Argentinian Tango and dances from a global playlist including Indian, Middle Eastern and Latin will be running in the Town Hall. The one-hour workshops cost £5 cash per person, participants can turn up on the day or email: [email protected]

Watch the Flamenco in Sheffield dance troupe performing at the Riverside Gardens and at The Crescent during the afternoon of June 28.

The outdoor venues are all free! Don’t be put off if it rains as there will be an alternative wet weather programme in Bakewell Town Hall from 12.00 pm. For further information, visit www.bakewelldayofdance or the Facebook page: Bakewell International Day of Dance.