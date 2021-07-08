Dino Kingdom – described as “a rare chance to walk among the dinosaurs on a Jurassic journey of discovery in a new immersive outdoor experience” – is coming to Thoresby Park, near Worksop, this autumn.

The “epic adventure” will feature some 100 “life-size moving and roaring” dinosaurs in the park, alongside a host of dinosaur-related activities.

It follows the success of the inaugural Dino Kingdom in Manchester, which has nearly sold out three weeks before it opens at Wythenshawe Park on July 23.

Ian Xiang, Dino Kingdom creator, said: “We can’t wait to bring our Dino Kingdom to Nottinghamshire, as we know how much families and friends will appreciate the chance to enjoy a safe outdoor experience together that will capture the imagination of all ages.

“Forget the dusty museums of old, this is a totally new way of getting up close and personal to these fantastic beasts that will last long in the memory.”

Coming from the creators of the award-winning Lightopia Festival, Dino Kingdom uses technology to bring the prehistoric world to life.

Indoor activities

As well as the natural outdoor setting of roaming dinosaurs, there will be indoor activities including interactive features from designing a dinosaur to see it come to life in a virtual kingdom, or feeding the hungry beasts in a Dino Keeper virtual reality experience.

There were also be an excavation sand pit for budding paleontologists, dinosaur eggs, fossils, smouldering volcanoes, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel, as well as a number of fairground rides and attractions.

Dino Kingdom Thoresby takes place from October 15-31, with a sign-up page offering access to early-bird tickets now live.

It is the second big dinosaur event in Nottinghamshire this year, following the opening of Titus: T. rex is King at Wollaton Hall, Nottingham.

The exhibition features the first real Tyrannosaurus rex to be displayed in England for more than a century, alongside displays and interactive features about the dinosaur and its discovery.

The exhibition, which opened this week, runs until August 31, 2022.

Visitors are urged to register now for the chance to purchase early-bird tickets.