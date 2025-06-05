Daria Bulavina and her sister Olha will have their digital art on show at Spital Arts Spectacular.

Photographers, a calligrapher, stained glass makers, craft workers and artists will showcase their work during an annual celebration of creativity.

Spital Arts Spectacular returns to St Leonard’s Church, Spital, Chesterfield on June 6 and 7, 2025, where visitors will be able to see the wonderful creations produced by artists, many of whom live in the neighbourhood.

Among the exhibitors will be digital artists Daria and Olha Bulavina, sisters who fled from war-torn Ukraine with their mum three years ago for a new life in Chesterfield.

Admission is free to the exhibition which will be open from 2pm to 6pm on Friday, June 6 and 10am to 4pm on Saturday, June 7. Cakes, biscuits and refreshments will be available.