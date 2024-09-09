Joseph Syddall's painting The Plough will be on show during the exhibition.

A new exhibition in Chesterfield will celebrate the relationships between humans and animals.

Artefacts from Chesterfield Museum will be on show including Joseph Syddall’s stunning painting The Plough, a beautiful Brampton salt glaze fish flask and William Gordon’s figurine of a chicken.

There will be fun activities and interactive elements for the whole family to enjoy including handling items, feely boxes, a sound board of animal calls, a magnetic board matching activity and animal related crafts.

The exhibition is titled Chesterfield Menagerie and will be hosted in the Assembly Rooms above the Market Hall from Friday, September 13 until Tuesday, October 12, and open from 10am to 2.30pm weekdays, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays. It is free to enter.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our residents and visitors to learn more about our borough’s history and see some incredible things that have been created right here. We want lots of people to come along and support this exhibition and we’ve made sure that there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

In addition, there will also be a selection of free special events hosted during the exhibition.

Chester the Field Mouse will be visiting the exhibition, meeting fans and posing for pictures on Saturday 14 September from 1pm to 2.15pm.

On Saturday 21 September, Kakou will be hosting a workshop where visitors can create their own art bot. This simple robot will wobble across paper and create a unique drawing. Sessions are being held at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

In the run-up to autumn, visitors will be able to learn more about birds and bees, including how to identify bees, how birds build nests, and they will be able to build their own bird feeder to take away and hang up in their garden. Visitors will be able to take part in this activity on Saturday, September 28 from 1pm to 3pm.

The Chesterfield Menagerie exhibition is part of a programme of events and exhibitions funded by Arts Council England who has provided £98,750 for creative and cultural activities for the community to enjoy while Chesterfield Museum and the Pomegranate Theatre are closed for renovation.

Over the next year the programme will include museum exhibitions at venues across the borough and theatre productions at the Winding Wheel Theatre. To find out more about the programme visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/explore-chesterfield/museum/arts-council-england-programme