Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour goes dog-friendly

The new season launches on April 30 and runs every Saturday until September 17, 2022.

Tour creator Shaun Stevenson said: “Our pub tours are a pleasant mix of one part historic field trip, one part afternoon drinks and one part social event. Lots of our guests make new friends and discover great pubs that they’ve never been in before.

"Every year we include at least one venue we haven't been to before. This year it's a pub with some significant paranormal activity and something unusual in the cellar.

Will you be joining Spud, a resident of Bolsover, on the Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour?

“This new route means that this year's tour is dog friendly. Lots of people have asked for this so we are delighted to welcome your family pooch to join us.”

The tour, led by guide Martin Alvey, costs £6 per person which is collected in cash when the participants gather at midday on Saturdays in the Pig & Pump on St Mary’s Gate.

Shaun said: “We give you a short history presentation at each of the eight pubs we stop at and also some of the historic sites along the way. You'll have 30 minutes at each pub to purchase a drink of your choice, we recommend a half to avoid a DNF (did not finish). We cover a total distance of about a mile and finish back on St Mary's Gate by around 5pm, so it really is a gentle meander through Chesterfield town centre.”

Local historians Jane Kirk and Janet Murphy helped Shaun created the tour in 2019. Shaun said: “It’s been a tremendous success. We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm for the tour and each group that we have taken around town have enjoyed the day immensely.”

Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour creator Shaun Stevenson, second left, with official tour guides Sam Amos, Martin Alvey and James Chaplin, pictured from the left.

Joshua Mason commented on the tour’s Facebook site: “What a fantastic afternoon out and for such a reasonable price as well!! Eight pubs visited in Chesterfield’s town centre including stops at The Crooked Spire and Market Hall with each new destination being welcomed by a flood of great facts and information delivered brilliantly by Martin! This tour is highly recommended for those who are new to the area and want to discover not only some local history but also find some new watering holes but equally for those who may be regulars at these establishments as there was some great facts shared which I’m sure many won’t know!”

Hazel Gill wrote: “Even though I've been going in these pubs for years it was great to actually learn the history behind the buildings.”

And Emily Holmes posted: “Would highly recommend this to anyone who enjoys a bit of history and a good ale!”

This educational tour for groups of ten or more can be arranged on any day of the week. However, some of the pubs along the route are closed on Sundays.

If you want to join the Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour, send a message to the Facebook site or text 07908 183160.