11 of the best pubs in Chesterfield- according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

Volunteers from local CAMRA branches decide which pubs make it into the guide, having visited eligible establishments throughout 2021 to check the quality of their beers.
The Good Beer Guide is the authority on the greatest places for a pint, so here are 11 of the best pubs in Chesterfield and its surrounding areas according to CAMRA.
1. The Beer Parlour- Chesterfield
The guide describes it as a “rustic one-roomed bar that is warm and friendly, with a homely micropub feel. A choice of up to eight real ales, often local, is usually on tap. Many different ciders are also offered as well as Belgian and continental beers on draught.”
Photo: Google
2. Brimming with Beer- Brimington
The guide says: “A beer shop opened in 2016 with an off-licence. Between three and five cask ales are served on the bar, two changing keg beers and a range of bottled world beers.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Rose and Crown- Brampton
A winner of numerous local CAMRA awards. The guide says: “Memorabilia from the old Brampton Brewery festoons the walls. There are outdoor drinking areas to the front and rear with covered decking. Quiz night is Tuesday, it does Sunday lunches, and an annual beer festival is held for St George’s Day. Four Brampton beers are always available, including a dark ale.”
Photo: Google
4. The Spa Lane Vaults- Chesterfield
According to CAMRA, “it is the smaller of the two Wetherspoon pubs in town, close to the Crooked Spire. The interior is spacious and modern, divided into separate areas. It can get busy at weekends and on club nights. Music, sport TV and games machines feature.”
Photo: Anne Shelley