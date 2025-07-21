Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar returns to the town's Market Place on August 24, from 10am until 4pm.

Crafters can sell their surplus material and craft enthusiasts can find bargains at a specialist bazaar which is returning to Chesterfield town centre for its fourth year.

Artists and crafters will be putting unwanted items including tools, magazines and books up for sale in the Market Square on August 24, from 10am to 4pm.

Creative people often build up a large stash of materials so need to declutter or refresh their new stock. The aim of Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar is to keep the materials in circulation and stop them going to landfill.

The bazaar is organised by Transition Chesterfield, a voluntary community group set up in 2008 with the aim of helping Chesterfield to become more resilient, sustainable, low carbon and locally self sufficient.

Stalls for Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar cost £15, to book email: [email protected].

*Transition Chesterfield runs a repair cafe on the third Saturday of the month, from 10am until 1pm at the town's Baptist Church on Cross Street. From September to November volunteers harvest fruit from back gardens and public land that would otherwise be wasted, and share it with the community.

The next annual Potato Day will be held on January 31, 2026, with pre-orders opening on October 1, 2025. Transition Chesterfield provide different varieties of Scottish seed potatoes to grow plus onion sets, shallots, garlic bulbs, pea and bean seeds.

More than 100 skillshare workshops have been run by Transition Chesterfield. These include beekeeping, bike maintenance, composting, darning, recycled jewellery, joy of elderflower and elderberry, permaculture intro and wild food foraging.