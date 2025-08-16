Families can bring their creative inspiration to Chesterfield Brick Festival at Queens Park, Chesterfield on August 31.

Families can enjoy the ultimate LEGO extravaganza at the first Chesterfield Brick Festival.

Immerse yourslef in a world of creativity as children, adult builders and every LEGO fan imaginable come together for a day of brick-filled bliss at the Queen’s Park Hotel on August 31.

Activities will include lightning-fast speed build competitions, mosaic making rounds, minifigure hunts, a dedicated building area and so much more. This festival is a LEGO lover’s dream come true for all ages to enjoy.

Browse through traders selling loose bricks, brand new or rare and retired LEGO sets, minifigures, accessories and all other LEGO themed items you could imagine – it's the ultimate treasure trove for LEGO enthusiasts and collectors alike!

But that's not all – Chesterfield Brick Festival showcases unique LEGO displays crafted by master LEGO builders from across the country! Get up close and personal, chat with theLEGO building maestros about their latest projects, snag some insider tips, and leave brimming with inspiration!

Hurry and book your tickets in advance to secure your spot on this brick-filled day, as these events regularly sell out!

Early Bird tickets fly off the shelves, so make sure to snap these off before they go! These offer an extra hour of LEGO fun and a free LEGO gift upon entry at 10am too!

Whether you're a die-hard collector or a casual LEGO fan, Chesterfield Brick Festival at is the place to be. Secure your entry online now – Early Bird tickets cost £13, standard adult tickets from £7, child tickets from £5, and there's even an extra value family ticket available too at £18 for two adults and two children. Children under four years with a paying adult are admitted free. Carers gain free entry with a ticket holder who requires assistance.

For further details, go to www.brickfestivalevents.com. To book tickets, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/chesterfield-brick-festival-august-2025-tickets-1097171993969

Chesterfield Brick Festival will be open until 4pm on August 31.

The iconic interlocking LEGO bricks have been popular with the families since the late Forties. The name is derived from the Danish phrase ‘leg godt’ which means play well. The LEGO Group began in 1932 as a Danish carpenter's workshop making wooden toys and the company is still owned by his descendants.