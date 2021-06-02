Check out FORMAT21 International Photography Festival exhibitions in Derbyshire venues

One of Brian Griffin's photos from his Black Country Dada exhibition which is on show at QUAD Derby.

A selection of exhibitions, which were shown online earlier this year, are available to view at venues across Derby.

Black Country Dada by Brian Griffin covers the celebrated photographer’s student days at Manchester Polytechnic, his move into commercial photography and the audacity of visualising the financial Big Bang in Broadgate, and working with Stiff Records to create iconic album covers for Joe Jackson, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Iggy Pop. This exhibition is running at QUAD arts centre until August 29.

The exhibition Famous Internet Sites by artist Zou Jingyao, reimagines places made famous by the internet as ‘flash mob exhibitions’ created for people to go and take selfies. Curated by Luo Dawei, this exhibition was awarded the Lishui/FORMAT Award 2019. Famous Internet Sites runs at QUAD until August 29.

Emerging artists Anthony Bila (South Africa), Uzoma Chidumaga Orji (Nigeria) and Sipho Gongxeka (South Africa) have contributed to the group exhibition Here There and Everywhere. Their visonary work deals with complex socio-political issues; representations of the digital, queer daily life in townships and societal responses to lockdown. Here There and Everywhere is on show at QUAD Extra Gallery Spaces until August 29.

The Collaboration >Control exhibition is about artistic control and co-creation and features the work of Anna Ehrenstein, Nida Mehboob, Ashfika Rahman and the Turbine Bagh project initiated by Sofia Karim. Catch this exhibition at the Derbion Shopping Centre on London Road, Derby, until June 13.

More than 800 entries from 66 countries were received for the FORMAT21 Open Call exhibition and a selection of the 50 entries chosen will be available for the public to view at Deda until July 18. The photographers include Anouchka Renaud-Eck highlighting the control exerted through traditional Indian marriages in the exhibit Ardhanarishvara and Heather Agyepong focusing on the work of African American vaudeville performer Aida Overton Walker in an exhibit entitled Wish You Were Here.

The Eagle Market is hosting Warawar Wawa (Son of the Stars) by River Clare, a re-imagining of Antoine Saint Exupery’s book, Le Petit Prince which is visualised through the contemporary Andean culture, until June 13.

Unstable/Stable is a reinvented exhibition made by the London Alternative Photography Collective. It was originally staged at Format Festival by the London Alternative Photography Collective in 2015. This earlier exhibition included a number of photographic works, which gradually changed chemically during the course of the exhibition. For the 2021 edition of Unstable at Format Festival, all exhibited works will be produced using sustainable photographic processes. Unstable/Stable will be on show at the Small Print Company, Friary Street, Derby, until June 13.

East Meets West is made up of a series of masterclasses for emerging photographers offering a unique opportunity to take part in presentations, portfolio reviews and advice sessions with leading professionals. The immersive experience is hosted at the Eagle Market until June 13.