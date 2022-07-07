Chatsworth Country Fair roars back with daredevil riders, Spitfire display and celebrity demonstrators Mary Berry, James Martin and John Torode

Action-packed family fun is in store at the Chatsworth County Fair which runs from September 2 to 4, 2022.

Daredevil trick horse riders, jaw-dropping motorbike stunts, hot air balloons, parachutists and high-flying Spitfire pilots will be among the attractions.

National treasure Mary Berry is back at the fair for her eighth year and will be demonstrating her culinary skills on the Saturday. Mary is one of the country’s best-loved cookery writers and television presenters. James Martin will be the celebrity demonstrator on the Friday and John Torode on the Sunday.

Roman riding as demonstrated by the Atkinson Action Horses display team show, who will be among the entertainment at Chatsworth County Fair (photo: Southern News & Pictures)

The country fair has a new president who is also one of the best-known faces on British television. Phil Spencer - co-presenter of the long-running Channel 4 series Location Location Location - will be leading each day’s opening ceremony at midday in the Grand Ring.

No stranger to Chatsworth, Phil delved behind the scenes when he visited for his television series Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes. He discovered from the Duke of Devonshire what it was like to live in one of Britain’s foremost great houses, and is delighted to be invited back as the country fair president. As well as the opening ceremony, visitors can expect to see Phil out and about sampling all the country fair favourites.

Atkinson Action Horses’ team of highly skilled horses and trick riders, actors and combat performers promise to thrill, excite and astonish audiences with their high energy stunt shows un their debut at the fair. Based in Yorkshire, the Atkinson family has been providing highly trained horses and riders for TV and film productions for more than 25 years, including Peaky Blinders, Poldark, All Creatures Great and Small and Netflix’s The Witcher.]

Ben Atkinson, who leads the team, excels in the live performance industry and was Roman riding - where the rider stands with one foot on the back of two horses driven as a pair - in his first display aged 11. He built his own show team of riders and horses when he was 16 and two years later was performing at some of the biggest shows in the UK, including The Horse of the Year Show.

Dog racing will be among the spectacles at the country fair (photo: shoot360.co.uk)

The daredevil motorbike riders Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team will be back with gravity-defying stunts after astounding the crowds at their event debut in 2019. Up in the skies will be a Spitfire display from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, while the Poppy Parachute Team will be descending into the arena with smoke trailing and flags flying.

Along with mounted pony games, marching bands, falconry and gundog displays, vintage vehicles, dog racing and competitive scurry driving, the arena entertainment will run from 10.45am to around 6.30pm each day.

Younger visitors can enjoy classic rides in the vintage fairground, a climbing wall, zorbing fun, bungee trampolines and bumper cars. For those who like to get stuck in, there’s the chance to test targeting skills with clay pigeon shooting and archery or brush up on fly fishing technique.

Event organiser Sarah Green said: “We’ve pulled out all the stops to make this an event to remember. We know how much everyone enjoys coming to Chatsworth Country Fair, it’s a place to have fun and be entertained and maybe try something new, and also to spend time with friends and family to create some fantastic memories. We can’t wait to see everyone back here enjoying themselves.”

James Martin, Mary Berry and John Torode will demonstrate their cookery skills at the fair (photo of Mary Berry: Georgia Glynn Smith, photo of John Torode: Jane Sebire)

There’s still a chance to join the traders in the shopping village where trade stands offer everything from rural crafts and country clothing to garden tools and outdoor furniture, to the tens of thousands of visitors expected over the duration of the event. Interested parties should email [email protected]

The early bird ticket offer runs until July 31 with discounts of up to £8. Organisers expect demand for tickets to be high, so strongly advise booking in advance. Gate ticket prices are £30 single day; £45.50 two day; £68 three day with savings on advance online booking. Please note that tickets on the gate can only be purchased with cards, however cash will be accepted inside the event. Under 16s get in free and do not need a ticket. Dogs on leads are welcome.

To buy tickets, go to www.chatsworth.org/countryfair