Chatsworth among top ten most popular days out in the UK for social media fans

The Duke of Devonshire’s stately home and grounds was placed sixth in the top 20 of places to take a photo for the social media site.
A poll revealed that three in ten (30%) Brits have been inspired to visit places after seeing photos on Instagram and other social platforms, inspiring train operator Grand Central to look into the most photo-worthy places to head to on home soil.
Thanks to its 576,613 Facebook check-ins and 125,000 tags on Instagram using the hashtag #ChatsworthHouse, the county’s jewel in the crown of picture-perfect days out claimed its place in the national table.
London’s Tower Bridge topped the league for the most Instagram-worthy attraction, with a staggering 3.2 million Facebook check-ins and 2.5 million Instagram photos using the hashtag #TowerBridge.