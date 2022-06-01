Chatsworth among top ten most popular days out in the UK for social media fans

Chatsworth House is a popular place for social media fans to take photos.

The Duke of Devonshire’s stately home and grounds was placed sixth in the top 20 of places to take a photo for the social media site.

A poll revealed that three in ten (30%) Brits have been inspired to visit places after seeing photos on Instagram and other social platforms, inspiring train operator Grand Central to look into the most photo-worthy places to head to on home soil.

Thanks to its 576,613 Facebook check-ins and 125,000 tags on Instagram using the hashtag #ChatsworthHouse, the county’s jewel in the crown of picture-perfect days out claimed its place in the national table.

London’s Tower Bridge topped the league for the most Instagram-worthy attraction, with a staggering 3.2 million Facebook check-ins and 2.5 million Instagram photos using the hashtag #TowerBridge.