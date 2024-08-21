Calow Gala will be held on the recreation ground off Oaks Lane, Calow on August 26 from 10am until 5pm.

Calow Gala is back on August bank holiday Monday, promising a fun-filled day out for all the family.

The event was revived for the first time in 40 years in 2023 and drew more than 5,000 visitors. Organisers are building on that success with another great line-up of attractions and entertainment at the recreation ground off Oaks Lane, Calow on August 26 from 10am to 5pm.

More than 80 stalls will offer a selection of goods and services along with food and drink vendors and a bar.

Local bands and vocalists will perform live music throughout the day

Pony rides, tractor displays, small funfair rides and a tug of war between two local pubs with a trophy up for grabs are among the attractions.

There will be raffles with prizes including £250 cash, service and MOT at Calow MOT and Service Centre, signed Chesterfield FC football and Cannon Hall Farm family pass, a tombola and wine and water games.

Entry to the gala is free.