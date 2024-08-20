Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Project organisers will draw on the creative talents of people from the LGBTQIA+ community for new digital artworks at Bolsover Castle.

Dreamy Place is a special project within Bolsover’s Bright Winter Nights festival, celebrating creativity, diversity, and community through spectacular light installations and projections.

Junction Arts and videoclub will run four free art workshops during September and October in Chesterfield which are designed for anyone aged 16 years or over who identifies as LGBTQIA+. Participants will collaborate with a talented LGBTQIA+ artist to create artworks, including video, digital collages, and images. Their work will be showcased in a grand projection on Bolsover Castle on November 29.

Jamie Wyld, director of videoclub which is an agency working with film, video and digital culture, said: "This is a thrilling chance to showcase your creation to thousands as it's projected on the iconic Bolsover Castle. Junction Arts and videoclub are committed to amplifying the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community through this project. Whether you're an established artist or simply curious about exploring your creativity, no prior experience is required - just a passion for self-expression."

An image from the Bright Winter Nights digital art projection in Bolsover in 2023 (photo: Junction Arts/Stephen Short)

Originally from Chesterfield, Jamie left the town 30 years ago to go to university, which led him to Brighton. He said: “I have been working with LGBTQIA+ groups in the South East, and wanted to bring some of that experience to Chesterfield, to my hometown as there are limited opportunities for the Queer community in Chesterfield to creatively express their voices. I approached Junction Arts to establish a project together, and we went from there. Junction Arts are committed to working with local communities and wanted to work with the local LGBTQIA+ community to co-create a new work.”

The project in Chesterfield is part of Dreamy Place which has events happening in Bristol, Crawley and Brighton. Dreamy Place originates from Brighton.

Junction Arts is a charity that is based in West Studio, Chesterfield and has organised successful arts events including the annual Chesterfield Children’s Festival and Tapton Lock Festival.

Register your interest in participating in the art workshops by the closing date of August 31 by emailing: [email protected]