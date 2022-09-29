Bollywood flashmobs' visit to Belper and Derby are heralded by new Amber Valleywood dance

Bollywood flashmobs will entertain passes-by in Belper on October 8 and in Derby on November 5.

The first Bollywood Flashmob will be held at the Farmers Market, Market Place, Belper on Saturday October 8 and then at the Derbion shopping centre for a second Flashmob on Saturday November 5. Times of the flashmobs are a closely guarded secret so as not to spoil the surprise for passers-by.

Bollywood dance workshops have been organised in partnership with Fleet Arts and have been held over the past few weeks at Ripley, where the local LGBT+ Youth Group have been busy working on a new Bollywood dance routine under the title of ‘Amber Valleywood’.

You can learn the new Amber Valleywood dance for free by going to www.surtalarts.co.uk/bollywood-flashmob where choreographer NIsha Nath has posted a video.

These flashmobs are just part of a packed Derby Season of Light festival of activities, events and performances to celebrate the city and county’s diversity and creativity.

The festival between September and December coincides with the festivals of Diwali, Bonfire Night, Hanukkah, Christmas and the preparations for Chinese New Year which all share the common theme of light. This year, the festival will also mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

This lively celebration is spearheaded by Surtal Arts, which is chaired by Nisha Nath who is a celebrated South Asian dance artist.

Nisha said: “Bollywood dance is funky energetic, colourful and, above all, fun which makes it a perfect part of Derby Season of Light.

“We have already been working with groups of people of all ages, ability and backgrounds and will then bring everyone together for a final rehearsal on the day of both flashmobs.

“Our aim is to bring Bollywood glamour to Belper Market Place and the Derbion shopping centre with colourful, high energy flashmobs which will surprise and amaze Saturday shoppers and hopefully be the talk of the town!”

More information about all the Derby Season of Light activities, events and performances are available at www.surtalarts.co.uk/season-of-light-2022-events