Chesterfield's Asian Association lays on Diwali feast of entertainment after securing £28,893 Arts Council grant in 40th anniversary year

A spectacular cultural extravaganza will be held at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre where there will be a three-course meal prepared by award-winning Chef Aysan (who has worked in Michelin starred restaurants and also appeared alongside Gordon Ramsey on the F-Word).

International entertainment will be headlined by Bollywood choreographer, Kumar Sharma (founder of Kathak Rockers in India) who will be flying in to perform especially for the association. He will be joined by classical Indian dancers Shrinika Purohit and Sonalika Purohit as well as The Ukrainian Cossack Dancer group, Hoverla Dance Ensemble, who will be bringing their colourful and entertaining dance back to Chesterfield. There will also be a performance from The Kala Chethena Kathakali Company who are the leading Kathakali group outside of India.

The Asian Association has come a long way since it started off as a small social forum for Indian doctors, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, who had relocated here. Now, it’s a thriving community organisation, funded by The National Lottery, with a team of employees, promoting and supporting Asian culture, education, health and welfare across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

Chesterfield's Asian Association are hosting a Diwali celebration at the Winding Wheel on October 15, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre, based in Hasland, remains the focal point for their many events and activities; along with extensive signposting and support services too.

Diwali is also called the Festival of Lights and symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and right over wrong.

Alongside the Diwali event at the Winding Wheel Theatre, the Asian Association will also be conducting workshops within local Chesterfield schools.

To book your tickets for this family friendly event at The Winding Wheel, call 01246 297452. Adult tickets £25,OAP £22, child over six years £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad