Best Derbyshire family days out: 19 unusual things to do with the kids over the summer holidays

4. Winnats Pass, Peak District

If you believe in ghost stories head to Winnats Pass on a windy day and you may hear the voices of star-crossed lovers. Alan and Clara eloped in 1758, planning to marry at Peak Forest Chapel. But on the way the sweethearts were robbed and murdered by miners who thought they were wealthy and their bodies lay undiscovered in a mine shaft for ten years. Some stay that Alan and Clara still haunt Winnats Pass.

Photo: Google