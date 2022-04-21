Belper Art Trail returns with artists, musicians, dancers and children's entertainers

Makeney Morris dancers will entertain visitors to Belper Arts Trail (photo: Kelly Nixon)

Belper Arts Trail, on May 1 and 2, will see more than 120 artists taking up residence. Workshops and demonstrations will give visitors the opportunity to see art in action.

Around the town centre 52 venues will display and sell art and crafts and host music and entertainment.

The Memorial Gardens will be the main stage for live music and also host food and drink stalls and children’s entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be able to listen to live music in the Memorial Gardens (photo: Kelly Nixon)

The Market Place will be a buzz of activity with music from SHEARglass, Ed Hulse and a samba performance.

Busk stops around the trail will be located at the Market Place, 1924 building, Library Square, de Bradelei courtyard and The Studio on Chapel Street. There will also be a roving music chariot.

Family entertainment will include Ade Wilson and his circus skills, Captain Dan and his pirates, Makeney Morris dancers, tap dancing and a children’s book fair.

The trail is split into two sections, meaning visitors can start at either the Market Place or at Strutts, with free parking at both venues.

Captain Dan and the Pirates will be putting on four performances at the Ritz Cinema, Belper (photo: Kelly Nixon)

Entry to Belper Arts Trail, which runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm, is via a wristband, costing £5 for the whole weekend. The admission price includes a 32-page guide to the artists and activities. Wristbands can be bought on the day in the Market Place, Memorial Gardens or Strutts or at a few of the retail outlets…or you can buy online beforehand at www.belperarts.org/tickets and pick up your wristband and guide on the day.

Organisers are keen to recycle wristbands from this year’s event and turn them into artwork. There will be collection buckets around the trail and people supplying their name and contact details on the reverse could win a prize donated by artists and local businesses.

Belper Arts Trail was launched in 2014 to unite creative people and highlight the fact that Belper lacked exhibiting space for artists. Since then the trail has grown and grown.

This year’s trail is sponsored by Peak Mortgages and Protection.

Check out amazing art on the Belper Arts Trail (photo: Kelly Nixon)