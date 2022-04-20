Sign up now for BBC Radio 4 Any Questions broadcast from Matlock

BBC Radio 4's topical news and debate programme Any Questions?, First broadcast in October 1948,will be pitching up at Highfields School on Friday, May 6, and anyone can register to be part of the show.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Every week it visits a different part of the country with a panel of four speakers who answer questions from the audience. The programme provides the opportunity for people to challenge politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers.”

The programme is broadcast live on most Friday evenings of the year following the 8pm news, then repeated on Saturday lunchtimes at 1.10pm before the Any Answers? phone-in at 2pm. The two broadcasts combined reach an audience of around 1.6million people per week.

Any Questons? host Chris Mason is the BBC's new political editor.

Longtime listeners will be aware that the Matlock visit is part of a farewell tour for the programme’s host of three years, Chris Mason, who was recently announced as the new political editor of the BBC.

He will no doubt be looking to gauge the country’s reaction as it digests local election results from the previous day – billed as a major test for a Prime Minister dogged by months of ‘partygate’ stories.

Anyone wishing to grill the panel on air should register as soon as possible at https://bit.ly/38YdGst.

On the night, audience members are asked to arrive at the school’s Lumsdale site from 6.30pm and be seated by 7.15pm ready for the pre-show warmup.

The BBC spokesperson said: “We need questions from you to make the best programme, so please put in one or more.

“There will be question cards provided on the night, and you can also email [email protected] with your questions before the programme, stating your name and that you will be attending the broadcast.”