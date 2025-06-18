Roll up, roll up for a chance to get your hands on a free pass to Bakewell Country Festival.

Free circus skills workshops will be on offer in the popular Kids’ Zone. Youngsters can also create a dazzling festival headdress or snazzy sunglasses case at new sessions run by craft club Timmy Sweetcorn. A coup for this year’s festival is the awarding of a Horse of the Year qualifying class as part of the day’s heavy horse competition. Bridget Hope, the manager of Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society, which runs the festival, said: “It’s a real honour to be awarded a HOYS qualifier and we feel proud to have the hard work we have done to implement and grow the festival acknowledged in this way.” Animals remain at the heart of the event, with sheep and heavy horse competitions also returning. Fast-paced scurry and trials driving competitions and a vintage tractor parade also return to the centre ring. Myriad activities for families remain a focus at the festival, which won silver in this year’s Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards for Best Festival or Event. These will include interactive music sessions, African drumming workshops, forest school activities, animal encounters and fairground rides. Families can travel back in time in an immersive medieval encampment, courtesy of the Knights of Honour Reenactors, experience bushcraft and survival skills workshops with Haddon-based Woodland Ways, scale Matlock-based Acclimbatize’s climbing wall or try their hand at archery and crossbow with On Point Archery. Agroecological plant nursery, EarthedUp!, based in Belper Lane End, will return with workshops and activities, as will the ever-popular Pure Peak culinary theatre, live music stage and Conservation Corner. Festival-goers are welcome to pull up a straw bale and enjoy a packed lunch, or indulge in delectable street food from local traders across one of three food courts, while Bradfield Brewery bars will be quenching visitors’ thirst. The atmosphere will be buzzing thanks to musical performances by local outfits The Lah Di Dahs and The Sons of Rodger, as well as favourites the Old Time Rags and the Jelly Roll Jazz Band, on the festival stage. The Kennel Club-registered Bakewell Premier Dog Show will run as part of the event again and a companion class will also run, with entrants to register on the day for £1 and proceeds going to charity. Rounding it all off is a shopping village, which will be home to stalls run by independent local producers and makers to showcase some of the best the region has to offer. Adult tickets cost £13 in advance and £17 on the gate. Children aged 15 and under enter for free. Parking costs £5, payable in advance online or by cash or card on the day. Tickets can be purchased via the BAHS website at bakewellahs.co.uk.