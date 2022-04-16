Axe-throwing business Hatchet Harry's set to open 'chop shop' in Derbyshire

Hatchet Harry’s, which has six other indoor axe-throwing centres in the UK, is planning to set up its latest ‘chop shop’ in Derby.

The unusual leisure activity, which is rapidly growing in popularity, is expected to open in May in the old Cardmarket store on Albion Street, next door to the former Gap Outlet.

People of all ages will be able to learn the techniques originally handed down by generations of Canadian lumberjacks, where participants compete by throwing hand axes at wooden targets.

Connor Keegan, manager of Hatchet Harry's branch in Newcastle.

Hatchet Harry’s already has venues in Nottingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow and Aberdeen, with another, in Middlesbrough, opening very soon.

Derby was chosen as the next location after the owners learned of moves by Nottingham property business ALB Group to buy up commercial units in Albion Street in an effort to transform the area to its former glory.

Jack Beadle, who co-owns Hatchet Harry’s and sister business Harry’s Handcrafted Doughnuts with partner Richard Bridge, said: “The people of Derby are going to love Hatchet Harry’s. It’s harder than it looks, but there’s a sharp learning curve and it’s a real slice of fun.”

Prices start at £21 per person for a 90-minute supervised axe throwing experience. All venues also host a ‘Club Night’ each Monday where regulars and more experienced axe-throwers pay £12.50 for unsupervised sessions.