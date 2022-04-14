Download 2022 pulls out all the stops with headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro

The world’s premier rock event is coming back with a bang this year and this major festival of the summer will be headlined by the mighty KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, with other huge acts on the bill including A Day To Remember, Deftones, KORN, The Distillers, Funeral For A Friend and many more.

As the first full-capacity Download Festival since 2019 and following last year’s phenomenal Download Pilot, which paved the way for the return of live events, it’s pulling out all the stops for 2022 with a gargantuan line-up of the world’s most exciting bands in rock, pop punk, hardcore, metal and much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iron Maiden are one of the big names at this year's Download Festival

Making its debut back in 1980 as Monsters Of Rock with only a handful of acts including April Wine, Saxon, Scorpions and headlined by Rainbow, the whole thing has grown beyond those very early one day affairs to a massive multi-day rock event now known all over planet earth as Download Festival. With many improvements made over the decades including extra stages, production and of course better toilet facilities, it has become a pilgrimage for the rock brigade.

Recent announcements include Skindred, YONAKA, Will Haven, Kid Brunswick, Bimini and Dana Dentata. The three-day festival takes place on 10-12 June 2022 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, just over the Derbyshire border.

Iron Maiden, hailed as one of the greatest live acts of all time, will return to Donington to headline Download Festival on Saturday night, in what will be one of only two UK festival shows in 2022, while the legendary KISS will storm the stage on Friday night to perform their only UK show of the summer.

After their fantastic headline set in 2017, Scottish rock titans Biffy Clyro will also be making their highly anticipated return to headline the festival on Sunday night, showing off tracks from ‘A Celebration of Ending’, which topped the UK charts in 2020, and their most recent studio album, the critically acclaimed ‘The Myth of Happily Ever After’.

Brighton rock band YONAKA also made a splash at last year’s Download Pilot, and that was just the beginning, as they’ll be causing chaos once again this year.

Frontwoman Theresa Jarvis says, "Aghhhh Download! Some of us have been going since we were 14 so it’s an absolute pleasure to be performing there again. The energy is always amazing and such an exciting line-up of music."

Other festival treats include Canadian rap-rock-horror core artist Dana Dentata, self-described grunge lord Kid Brunswick, industrial rock band SKYND, Oregon stoner rock band Red Fang, legendary Californian noise metallers Will Haven, Swedish melodic death metal band Orbit Culture, Australian five-piece Banks Arcade, Colorado retro revisionists The Velveteers, UK heavy music newcomers Heriot, LA rockers Dirty Honey and Scottish swashbucklers Alestorm.

Highlights across the weekend include the previously announced Spiritbox, currently one of the hottest bands in the world, who’ve been upgraded to the Avalanche Stage due to huge demand. Post-hardcore stars As Everything Unfolds have also upgraded and are now set to bring their invigorating take on the genre to the Avalanche stage on Friday 10 June.