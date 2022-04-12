Musicians join forces for Derbyshire concert to raise money for people of Ukraine

Doghouse are among the musicians supporting the gig in aid of the people of Ukraine at the Edgefold Club, Matlock, on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Sunday, from 6pm until 11pm, the Edgefold Club in Matlock will host performances by Carol Fieldhouse, Doghouse, Ella Page, Joan’s Babies (John and Rob Gill), Lower The Tone, Mike McMaster, Phil Atkinson and Phil Wildboar, Wuzzalele (Wirksworth Ukelele Orchestra).

Tickets £10 on the door.

There will be a stalls, raffle and bric a brac at the Edgefold Club on April 16 and also stalls at the club on Edgefold Road on April 17, both days from 11am.

Nemmy Hatch, front of Hatch 'n' Hook, Wendy Snongjati, manager at flowmotion.life, and Sam Barton who owns Badger Wood Books are key figures in the Matlock Supports Ukraine fundraiser.

In return for donations, FlowMotion.Life studios at Old Englishe Road, Matlock, will offer yoga, Zumba, line dancing sessions and much more at 9am and 6pm.

