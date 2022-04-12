Musicians join forces for Derbyshire concert to raise money for people of Ukraine
Bands and singers are backing a weekend of fundraising for the people of Ukraine in a Derbyshire town.
On Easter Sunday, from 6pm until 11pm, the Edgefold Club in Matlock will host performances by Carol Fieldhouse, Doghouse, Ella Page, Joan’s Babies (John and Rob Gill), Lower The Tone, Mike McMaster, Phil Atkinson and Phil Wildboar, Wuzzalele (Wirksworth Ukelele Orchestra).
Tickets £10 on the door.
There will be a stalls, raffle and bric a brac at the Edgefold Club on April 16 and also stalls at the club on Edgefold Road on April 17, both days from 11am.
In return for donations, FlowMotion.Life studios at Old Englishe Road, Matlock, will offer yoga, Zumba, line dancing sessions and much more at 9am and 6pm.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe