Artisan gift ideas at Christmas market on Derbyshire's beautiful rural estate
Take the hassle out of looking for presents by snapping up artisan products at a Christmas market on a beautiful countryside estate in Derbyshire.
Jewellery, boutique clothing and homewares will be among goods available to buy at Thornbridge, Great Longstone, from November 18 to 20, 2022.
A bean-to-bar-chocolate producer, gin maker, bake and cake retailer will also set out their stalls at the Christmas market in Thornbridge Hall’s beautiful Carriage House.
The Peaky Pacas will offer ‘An Alternative Nativity’ all weekend and Father Christmas will pay a flying visit on Sunday, November 19.
Running from 10am to 4pm, the Christmas market will be open to the public free of charge. Dogs on leads welcome at the Carriage House and in the gardens where there is also free admission.
Most Popular
You can tour the hall from November 18 to 23, taking in its splendour and stunning decorations. Mulled wine and a mince pie will greet you on arrival. Christmas House Tour tickets cost £15 per person.
Sprinkle some extra festive magic on your visit to the Thornbridge estate with a Christmas afternoon tea, comprising seasonal sandwiches, cakes and treats and you can even add a glass of mulled wine or Prosecco. Afternoon teas start at £20.
Thornbridge Hall is open seven days a week. For further information or to book tickets, go to www.thornbridgehall.co.uk
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions