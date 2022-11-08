Get in the festive spirit by visiting Thornbridge Hall at Great Longstone (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Gaj Rudolf)

Jewellery, boutique clothing and homewares will be among goods available to buy at Thornbridge, Great Longstone, from November 18 to 20, 2022.

A bean-to-bar-chocolate producer, gin maker, bake and cake retailer will also set out their stalls at the Christmas market in Thornbridge Hall’s beautiful Carriage House.

The Peaky Pacas will offer ‘An Alternative Nativity’ all weekend and Father Christmas will pay a flying visit on Sunday, November 19.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the Christmas market will be open to the public free of charge. Dogs on leads welcome at the Carriage House and in the gardens where there is also free admission.

You can tour the hall from November 18 to 23, taking in its splendour and stunning decorations. Mulled wine and a mince pie will greet you on arrival. Christmas House Tour tickets cost £15 per person.

Sprinkle some extra festive magic on your visit to the Thornbridge estate with a Christmas afternoon tea, comprising seasonal sandwiches, cakes and treats and you can even add a glass of mulled wine or Prosecco. Afternoon teas start at £20.

Thornbridge Hall is open seven days a week. For further information or to book tickets, go to www.thornbridgehall.co.uk

