Hardwick Hall is surrounded by nature's autumnal colours (photo: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey)

The golds, reds and browns of nature’s palette in stunning scenery make the perfect images for Instagram.

To celebrate the season and inspire days out this autumn, the National Trust has pulled together a list of the best places in Derbyshire to discover a dash of colour.

Hardwick Hall is an imposing Elizabethan mansion sitting at the heart of 2,000 acres of parkland and scenic gardens in the Derbyshire countryside. The dazzling displays of autumn colour are abundant throughout the gardens and estate, particularly from the tall oak trees. With extensive orchards, autumn at Hardwick sees late-ripening crab apples on show even as their season comes to an end. In the hedgerows, sloes will remain until November. There are a number of walks around the estate, including visiting surrounding villages, leaf-strewn woodland paths and open countryside. Dogs are welcome on short leads in the stable yard and wider estate.

With far reaching views across the Derbyshire landscape, autumn puts on a show at Longshaw. Head out on a crisp autumn stroll through woodland, enjoying vistas of red and gold in the trees, or explore the moors and be treated to a patchwork show of burnt orange and soft browns as far as the eye can see. The estate is home to hundreds of species of fungi, and autumn is the perfect time to spot these weird and wonderful forms, including some brilliantly named varieties, such as candle snuff fungus, sulphur-tufts and glistening inkcaps.

Head to Backside Wood near Edale for a stunning display of autumn colours; wander along leaf-carpeted footpaths for magical views of the vale of Edale and beyond. Marvellous mushrooms will be emerging all around - tinder fungus is a good one to spot - it looks like a horse’s hoof growing out of a tree. A bracing walk in the Derwent Valley will take you alongside Ladybower Reservoir, where red and orange reflections from the trees will glow on the water’s surface. Continue through wooded cloughs and emerge high on top of the moors for panoramic views of the Derwent Valley and the High Peak, offering a spectacular display of changing autumn colours.

Ilam Park offers a stunning view of autumnal colours at Hinkley Wood. Take a seat and look out across the landscape or get a closer look by following the zig-zag garden path down to the River Manifold. Follow the old carriage route upstream to Paradise Walk for spectacular views of pale green and yellow lime trees that line the path. Keep an eye out for the wide variety of fungi on the ground, such as bright waxcaps that glisten in the grass.

An 18th century mansion surrounded by vast parkland, Kedleston Hall provides the perfect autumnal backdrop. Experience a landscape of changing colours, enjoying the American Oak's striking red leaves and the Larch's rusty golden hues. There are plenty of opportunities to sit and admire the landscape views, with benches along the popular short, long and lakeside walk routes. Take a closer look at the old fallen tree trunks in Kedleston’s parkland and look out for some of the 90 species of fascinating fungi growing in the grounds.

Immerse yourself in autumn colour at Calke Abbey where there is 600 acres of historic parkland to explore. Head for the Lime Avenue and Serpentine Wood, where towering branches create tunnels and canopies of colour over your head. Discover the rare surviving auricula theatre in one of the walled gardens. Historically used to showcase auricula plants, the theatre is repurposed every autumn to create a vibrant display of homegrown pumpkins, squashes, and ornamental gourds.