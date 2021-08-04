Americana Day attracts 100 cars, bikes and trucks to Chesterfield fun day

The vehicles will be rolling into the car park of Olympia House Antiques on Brimington Road this Sunday, August 8.

Live music, autojumble, crafts, home and gift stalls will complement the vehicles which will be on show from 10am to 4pm.

A rodeo bull, bouncy castle, burgers, hotdogs, pizza, ice cream and American sweets will add to the fun.

Entry to the Chesterfield Americana Day is free.

This event will be the biggest hosted by the antiques centre and has been organised because the town centre’s annual motor show is being rested for a year.