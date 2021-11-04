All you need to know about Chesterfield's biggest fireworks display

Chesterfield's biggest fireworks display will take place at Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor, on November 5, at 7pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event at Stand Road Park, Whittington Moor, on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Entertainment will be provided by local band The Rosadocs and Norskov, who previously appeared on TV show The Voice.

Chester the Field Mouse will make an appearance on stage where the hosts will be presenters James Summers and Elliot Holman, from Chesterfield’s 1866 Sport Radio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gates will open at 4.30pm and close at 9pm.

The fireworks display will begin at 7pm and there will also be a selection of fairground rides and food vendors.

Entry to the event is £2 per person – free for children under five. Visitors are asked to have the exact money ready as change cannot be given.

Parking for the event will be available at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium for a donation of £3 per car, which will help cover the cost of stewards with any excess being given to charity.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The fireworks extravaganza is one of the most popular local events with thousands of people enjoying the display and entertainment each year.

“This year, we have partnered with Chesterfield Football Club to deliver the event and they have organised the great evening of entertainment for everyone to enjoy too.