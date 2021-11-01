Chesterfield bonfire night event turns purple for Gracie’s Law

Brampton Manor is hosting a spectacular fireworks display along with food stalls, entertainment, and the chance to raise awareness for Gracie’s Law.

A spokesperson for Brampton Manor, on Old Road, Chesterfield, said: “After hosting numerous charity events over the years, it’s an honour this year to dedicate our bonfire night to Gracie’s Law and to highlight the amazing work going on to make our world a safer place to live.”

The event will honour Gracie and raise the profile of the anti-stalking campaign launched in her name

Throughout the evening, on November 5, attendees will be invited to purchase a purple glow stick from the Gracie’s Law stand, to “turn it purple” for Gracie Spinks, after her tragic in June.

Gracie’s Law advocate Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft will be on the stall on the night to give informationon the movement and allow people to sign the Gracie’s Law petition.

Jacki said: “Stalking is such a sore subject in the news right now, across the country. The mission of Gracie’s Law is to put laws and regulations in place for stalking victims of any gender. We want each district to have the funding to pay for trained stalking advocates to be peoples first port of call when reporting stalking.

"On top of this we feel it is essential the law changes around recognising stalking as a serious issue and supporting victims and their families every step of the way from that first call; to long after the hopeful conviction.”

Brampton Manor’s bonfire spectacular will also boast food stalls from Pizza PI (amongst other vendors), a hogroast and mulled wine and hot chocolate stalls to start the festive season, with other indoor/outdoor bars available. In an exclusive first for the venue, there will be live entertainment from DJ Becky Measures and fire eating performers!

The event is ticket-only to ensure a safe capacity. Gates open at 5pm; with the bonfire being lit from 6pm. Tickets are £5 for children, £10 for adults, with a family of 4 ticket discounted to £25. Tickets can be purchased from www.bramptonmanor.co.uk/bonfirenight