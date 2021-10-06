3. Dronfield

'The Great Fire of Dronfield' bonfire and family fireworks display will be held at Dronfield Woodhouse Recreation Ground on Carr Lane, on November 6. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks will be set off at 7pm and 8pm. Children's rides and hot food such as hog roast, pizzas, burgers and sausages will be available. Advance tickets from local shops cost: adult £7, child (5-13) £3 and under 5s free On the night gate prices are: adult £10, child (5-13) £5 and under 5s free.

Photo: Eric Gregory