10 fun bucket list ideas that you should do in Derbyshire in your lifetime

But not many people consider bucket list worth trips close to home.
It’s been a tough couple of years with covid and lockdown, but here are ten great things to see and do in Derbyshire that we think would make great additions to your list – and they won’t break the bank.
1. Visit the first ‘Wonder of the Peak’
This two million year old show cave is one of the finest show caves in England and boasts many strange and wondrous formations. Mary, Queen of Scots, is said to have explored it and people have been visiting ever since.
Photo: jason chadwick
2. Step across a river
Visit the limestone valley in Thorpe and cross the river by jumping across Dovedale Stepping Stones.
Photo: Jessica Dallison
3. Be a knight at Bolsover Castle
English heritage usually run Knights Tournaments at the castle where rival knights compete in the ultimate test of strength and skill. You can also learn a few skills on the day too.
Photo: jason chadwick
4. Visit the location of a cult classic.
Parts of cult classic The Princess Bride were filmed at Haddon Hall. The hall itself is one of the most important historic houses in the Western World.
Photo: Brian Eyre