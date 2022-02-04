Did you know these 13 famous people lived in Chesterfield?

Of course we couldn’t do a list with everyone who is famous who has lived in the shadow of the Crooked Spire, but here are some people you know – and some you may be surprised to know - lived or worked in our great town.
1. George Stephenson
George Stephenson was a mechanical engineer who built the first public railway in the world to use steam locomotives, ended his days at Tapton House which is now a Chesterfield College campus
2. Rik Makarem
Rik Makarem from Chesterfield was born on January 18, 1982 and is most famous for playing Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale.Classically trained he is a graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama. He won a Laurence Olivier Bursary in 2004 in association with the Society of London Theatre.
3. Paul Burrell
Paul Burrell from Grassmoor is a former servant of the British Royal Household. He was a footman for Queen Elizabeth II and later butler to Diana, Princess of Wales. Since her death in 1997, Burrell has featured prominently in the media in connection with her, and since 2004 as an occasional entertainment show celebrity.
4. Fred Davis
Fred Davis, was born on August 14, 1913 in Chesterfield, and was an English professional player of snooker and billiards, one of only two players ever to win the world title in both, the other being his brother Joe. He was an 8-time World Snooker Champion. He died in 1993.
