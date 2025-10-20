Task has been hailed as ‘HBO’s finest’ in glowing verdict from fans 📺🚨

Task concluded on HBO overnight.

Fans have praised the ‘beautiful’ finale.

Viewers have issued awards demand for 2026.

After seven ‘cinematic’ episodes Task has come to a conclusion on HBO. Fans have issued a demand for next year’s Emmy Awards following the finale.

Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of the miniseries, from the creator of Mare of Easttown. The show has received a glowing verdict from viewers and critics alike.

The finale is set to be broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK this evening (October 20). However, it is already available to watch on demand and via Now TV.

But what has the reaction to the conclusion been? Here’s all you need to know:

Fans issue Emmy Awards demand after ‘beautiful’ Task finale

Mark Ruffalo in HBO's Task | Peter Kramer/HBO

Task’s season finale had barely finished before fans rushed to social media to deliver a glowing verdict. The miniseries has wrapped up its story after seven episodes, the same length as Mare of Easttown.

A fan wrote: “Task culminated in a beautiful finale about forgiveness, sacrifice and healing from trauma. Absolutely one of the best shows of the year.” Another echoed: “Seven episodes of a cinematic masterpiece...easily one of HBO's finest!”

One said: “It's fair to say that HBO's Task is one of my favorite TV series this year.” A viewer added: “Well done HBO, that was quality standout television. I almost want another season, but it would just undermine the truly amazing work done with the first season.”

Plenty of viewers have already turned their attention to the 2026 Emmy Awards, demanding a strong showing next year.

One wrote: “Just a fabulous finale of Task - a wonderful, gripping, intense show about the human condition deserving of several Emmy nods. More TV like this, please.”

Another added: “Of all films and series I've seen this year, I'm not sure I've seen a performance more impressive than Tom Pelphrey's work in "Task." What a magnificent portrayal of a bruised and violent yet sometimes pensive man who knows deep down that he sealed his own fate a long time ago.”

Emilia Jones (L) and Kennedy Moyer (R) in HBO's Task | Peter Kramer/HBO

A viewer echoed: “This is career-best work from Mark Ruffalo and a flawless turn from Tom Pelphrey. The whole cast is outstanding, and it’s amazing how week-to-week this story held its tension. You better believe this will dominate the Emmys next year.”

One said: “Brad Ingelsby yet again beautifully stuck the landing with the Task finale. I thought it was flawless. Add Tom Brandis’ courtroom victim impact statement to the ever-growing list of instances where I’ve been moved to tears by a Mark Ruffalo monologue.”

Task’s creator Brad Ingelsby was previously behind HBO’s 2021 miniseries Mare of Easttown. It had a strong showing at the Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Kate Winslet.

